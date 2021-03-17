In today’s recent session, 9,017,619 shares of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited(NYSE:BABA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $230.42, and it changed around $3.49 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $631.34 Billion. BABA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $319.32, offering almost -38.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $169.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.24% since then. We note from Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.39 Million.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 56 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BABA as a Hold, whereas 46 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA): Trading Information Today

Instantly BABA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $241.7 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.017 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) projections and forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.21 percent over the past six months and at a 37.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +49.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.77 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited to make $33.31 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $16.32 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.1%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 67.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.87% per year for the next five years.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, and 43.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.96%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock is held by 2759 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.23% of the shares, which is about 87.36 Million shares worth $20.33 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.32% or 62.66 Million shares worth $14.58 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 26647584 shares worth $8.12 Billion, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 23.13 Million shares worth around $7.05 Billion, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.