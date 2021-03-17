In the last trading session, 1,271,110 shares of the Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.35, and it changed around -$0.83 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $424.53 Million. EXPC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.88, offering almost -60.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.86% since then. We note from Experience Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 Million.

Experience Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EXPC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC): Trading Information

Although EXPC has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.3% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.73 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.0475 over the last five days. On the other hand, Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) is -0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day (s).

Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Experience Investment Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -96.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Experience Investment Corp. shares, and 81.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.09%. Experience Investment Corp. stock is held by 60 institutions, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.27% of the shares, which is about 2Million shares worth $22.16 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.5% or 1.79 Million shares worth $19.82 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1313053 shares worth $19.37 Million, making up 4.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 766.98 Thousand shares worth around $11.31 Million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.