In the last trading session, 1,089,535 shares of the EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were traded, and its beta was 3.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.82, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.36 Billion. ENLC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.14, offering almost -6.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.74% since then. We note from EnLink Midstream, LLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 Million.

EnLink Midstream, LLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ENLC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. EnLink Midstream, LLC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC): Trading Information

Although ENLC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.09- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.0456 over the last five days. On the other hand, EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -11.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENLC is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +3.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) projections and forecasts

EnLink Midstream, LLC share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +87.55 percent over the past six months and at a -92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +96.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -300% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $987.62 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect EnLink Midstream, LLC to make $1.02 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.16 Billion and $744.9 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.9%. EnLink Midstream, LLC earnings are expected to increase by 64.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ENLC Dividend Yield

EnLink Midstream, LLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 7.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 12.8% per year.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.11% of EnLink Midstream, LLC shares, and 80.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.84%. EnLink Midstream, LLC stock is held by 187 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.33% of the shares, which is about 45.73 Million shares worth $169.66 Million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 6.76% or 33.14 Million shares worth $122.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 32321674 shares worth $119.59 Million, making up 6.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income held roughly 30.76 Million shares worth around $113.83 Million, which represents about 6.28% of the total shares outstanding.