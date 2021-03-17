In the last trading session, 1,424,404 shares of the Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) were traded, and its beta was -0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.07 Million. DYNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.56, offering almost -91.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.19% since then. We note from Dynatronics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 948.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 Million.

Dynatronics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DYNT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dynatronics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT): Trading Information

Instantly DYNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.4 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.0551 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 218.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 105.84 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 58.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DYNT is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +67.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) projections and forecasts

Dynatronics Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +91.51 percent over the past six months and at a -47.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +53.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.7%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.6%. Dynatronics Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -102.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.34% of Dynatronics Corporation shares, and 7.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.8%. Dynatronics Corporation stock is held by 14 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.23% of the shares, which is about 634.07 Thousand shares worth $513.59 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.52% or 77.86 Thousand shares worth $63.07 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 39566 shares worth $32.05 Thousand, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.36 Thousand shares worth around $3.6 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.