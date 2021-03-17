In the last trading session, 966,333 shares of the Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.59, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.2 Billion. DADA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.27, offering almost -100.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.27% since then. We note from Dada Nexus Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 Million.

Dada Nexus Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DADA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dada Nexus Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA): Trading Information

Instantly DADA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $33.26 on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.0642 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is -0.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day (s).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Dada Nexus Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -12.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.79% of Dada Nexus Limited shares, and 15.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.73%. Dada Nexus Limited stock is held by 74 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.46% of the shares, which is about 12.77 Million shares worth $465.92 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 3.74% or 8.74 Million shares worth $319.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2603933 shares worth $107.65 Million, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $36.81 Million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.