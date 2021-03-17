In the last trading session, 3,990,142 shares of the Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) were traded, and its beta was -1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.41, and it changed around $2.23 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.77 Million. CYTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30, offering almost -141.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.83% since then. We note from Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 532.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 Million.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CYTH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 101.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYTH is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +101.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 101.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.8%. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -33.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.24% of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 0.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.07%. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.75% of the shares, which is about 350Thousand shares worth $1.52 Million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 2.5% or 100Thousand shares worth $435Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.