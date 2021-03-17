In the last trading session, 1,241,292 shares of the Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) were traded, and its beta was 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.55, and it changed around -$0.47 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $931.75 Million. CRIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.44, offering almost -27.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.12% since then. We note from Curis, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 Million.

Curis, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CRIS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Curis, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS): Trading Information

Although CRIS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.44 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0865 over the last five days. On the other hand, Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 49.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRIS is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +70.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.3%. Curis, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.9% of Curis, Inc. shares, and 26.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.26%. Curis, Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.1% of the shares, which is about 7.71 Million shares worth $63.13 Million.

Sio Capital Management, LLC, with 8.09% or 4.76 Million shares worth $38.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2266214 shares worth $18.56 Million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 773.73 Thousand shares worth around $6.34 Million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.