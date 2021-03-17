In the last trading session, 1,000,512 shares of the CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $93.61, and it changed around $3.75 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.5 Billion. CVAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $151.8, offering almost -62.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.38% since then. We note from CureVac N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 880.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 786.66 Million.

CureVac N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CVAC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CureVac N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC): Trading Information

Instantly CVAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $94.09 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.1039 over the last five days. On the other hand, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CureVac N.V. earnings are expected to decrease by -40.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.63% of CureVac N.V. shares, and 21.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.99%. CureVac N.V. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 4.8 Million shares worth $389.27 Million.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with 1.68% or 3.13 Million shares worth $254.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 650592 shares worth $52.74 Million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 383.34 Thousand shares worth around $31.08 Million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.