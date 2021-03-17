In today’s recent session, 34,386,720 shares of the CPI Aerostructures, Inc.(NYSE:CVU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.25, and it changed around $0.37 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.5 Million. CVU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7, offering almost -33.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.43% since then. We note from CPI Aerostructures, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 104.47 Million.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CVU as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU): Trading Information Today

Instantly CVU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.00- on Wednesday, Mar 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0851 over the last five days. On the other hand, CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVU is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -4.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) projections and forecasts

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +99.22 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +150% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 112.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CPI Aerostructures, Inc. to make $21.9 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.74 Million and $16.86 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.9%. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9% per year for the next five years.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.33% of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. shares, and 43.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.14%. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.52% of the shares, which is about 778.95 Thousand shares worth $2.98 Million.

Heartland Advisors Inc., with 4.96% or 592.4 Thousand shares worth $2.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 500000 shares worth $1.92 Million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 436.5 Thousand shares worth around $1.67 Million, which represents about 3.65% of the total shares outstanding.