In the last trading session, 1,250,420 shares of the Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.21, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.48 Million. CRVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.88, offering almost -114.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.11% since then. We note from Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 475.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 898.32 Million.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRVS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS): Trading Information

Although CRVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.48- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0388 over the last five days. On the other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 188.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRVS is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +367.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.98% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 63.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.09%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 24.12% of the shares, which is about 6.77 Million shares worth $24.09 Million.

Adams Street Partners, LLC, with 11.67% or 3.28 Million shares worth $11.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 455261 shares worth $1.62 Million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 201.26 Thousand shares worth around $796.97 Thousand, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.