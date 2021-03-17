In the last trading session, 1,585,883 shares of the Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.18, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.14 Billion. CRSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.37, offering almost -50.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.78% since then. We note from Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 Million.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CRSR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 41.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRSR is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +60.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Corsair Gaming, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.02% per year for the next five years.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of Corsair Gaming, Inc. shares, and 91.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.58%. Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.67% of the shares, which is about 2.46 Million shares worth $89Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 1.41% or 1.3 Million shares worth $47.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 530533 shares worth $20.04 Million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 376.77 Thousand shares worth around $13.65 Million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.