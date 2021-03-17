In the last trading session, 1,834,128 shares of the Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47 Billion. CNDT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.1, offering almost -2.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.78% since then. We note from Conduent Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 Million.

Conduent Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CNDT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Conduent Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT): Trading Information

Although CNDT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.10- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.0124 over the last five days. On the other hand, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.17, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -10.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNDT is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Conduent Incorporated to make $1Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.05 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.1%. Conduent Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 93.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.23% of Conduent Incorporated shares, and 77.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83%. Conduent Incorporated stock is held by 278 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.98% of the shares, which is about 38.15 Million shares worth $183.12 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.16% or 15.19 Million shares worth $72.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4666134 shares worth $22.4 Million, making up 2.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.04 Million shares worth around $19.39 Million, which represents about 1.9% of the total shares outstanding.