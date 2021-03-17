In today’s recent session, 4,788,206 shares of the Colfax Corporation(NYSE:CFX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.78, and it changed around -$0.51 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.83 Billion. CFX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.26, offering almost -7.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.86% since then. We note from Colfax Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Colfax Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CFX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Colfax Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX): Trading Information Today

Although CFX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $50.21 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0289 over the last five days. On the other hand, Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFX is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) projections and forecasts

Colfax Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +41 percent over the past six months and at a 52.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +2.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 500% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $837.95 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Colfax Corporation to make $898.71 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $816.36 Million and $620.36 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.9%. Colfax Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 532.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.17% per year for the next five years.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.16% of Colfax Corporation shares, and 104.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 123.44%. Colfax Corporation stock is held by 361 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.96% of the shares, which is about 16.55 Million shares worth $632.73 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.62% or 9.03 Million shares worth $345.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8250000 shares worth $315.48 Million, making up 6.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.86 Million shares worth around $109.21 Million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.