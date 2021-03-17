In the last trading session, 2,948,972 shares of the Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.04, and it changed around -$1.11 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.87 Billion. NET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.77, offering almost -29.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.49% since then. We note from Cloudflare, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.9 Million.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET): Trading Information

Although NET has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $77.04 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0664 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.79, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NET is forecast to be at a low of $75 and a high of $105. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cloudflare, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.89% of Cloudflare, Inc. shares, and 76.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.45%. Cloudflare, Inc. stock is held by 430 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.1% of the shares, which is about 30.29 Million shares worth $2.3 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 11.93% or 29.86 Million shares worth $2.27 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 8163895 shares worth $625.84 Million, making up 3.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 6.06 Million shares worth around $464.39 Million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.