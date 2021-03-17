In the last trading session, 1,223,151 shares of the Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $193.78 Million. CHMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.75, offering almost -131.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.52% since then. We note from Chiasma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 Million.

Chiasma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CHMA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chiasma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA): Trading Information

Instantly CHMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.44- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.0841 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 305.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHMA is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +437.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 198.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) projections and forecasts

Chiasma, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.09 percent over the past six months and at a -20.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +16.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1815%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. Chiasma, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -34.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.3% per year for the next five years.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Chiasma, Inc. shares, and 75.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.88%. Chiasma, Inc. stock is held by 128 institutions, with MPM Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.92% of the shares, which is about 5.74 Million shares worth $24.95 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.33% or 4.24 Million shares worth $18.44 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3000326 shares worth $13.05 Million, making up 5.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.69 Million shares worth around $7.36 Million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.