In the last trading session, 1,048,074 shares of the Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $366.38 Million. CMCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5, offering almost -90.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.64% since then. We note from Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 554.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CMCM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM): Trading Information

Although CMCM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.74- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.0562 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 791.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 586.62 day (s).

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.75 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cheetah Mobile Inc. to make $58.91 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $155.13 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -51.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.3%. Cheetah Mobile Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -132.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.39% per year for the next five years.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.6% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares, and 15.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.85%. Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.04% of the shares, which is about 888.37 Thousand shares worth $1.6 Million.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with 1.86% or 811.02 Thousand shares worth $1.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 355857 shares worth $640.54 Thousand, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 222.47 Thousand shares worth around $424.91 Thousand, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.