In the last trading session, 1,222,967 shares of the Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.22, and it changed around $0.04 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54 Billion. CANG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.6, offering almost -91.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.9% since then. We note from Cango Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 934.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 933.69 Million.

Cango Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CANG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cango Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG): Trading Information

Instantly CANG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.01 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.1509 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 269.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANG is forecast to be at a low of $10.5 and a high of $10.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cango Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.11% per year for the next five years.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Cango Inc. shares, and 32.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.6%. Cango Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 23.75% of the shares, which is about 26.72 Million shares worth $187.01 Million.

Primavera Capital Management Ltd, with 5.55% or 6.24 Million shares worth $43.71 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.