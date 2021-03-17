In the last trading session, 1,597,821 shares of the Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.46, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $926.7 Million. BTWN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.84, offering almost -107.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.73% since then. We note from Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 Million.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (BTWN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bridgetown Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s Biggest Investors

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 1.01% or 600Thousand shares worth $9.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 85299 shares worth $1.32 Million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund held roughly 39.65 Thousand shares worth around $613.72 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.