In the last trading session, 1,505,520 shares of the Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.34, and it changed around $0.64 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.31 Billion. ASAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.72, offering almost -31.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.3% since then. We note from Asana, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 Million.

Asana, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ASAN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Asana, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASAN is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Asana, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -132.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.93% of Asana, Inc. shares, and 45.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.02%. Asana, Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Generation Investment Management LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.79% of the shares, which is about 6.25 Million shares worth $184.74 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.66% or 4.55 Million shares worth $134.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1899206 shares worth $56.12 Million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.6 Million shares worth around $47.39 Million, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.