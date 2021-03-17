In the last trading session, 1,014,277 shares of the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.2, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.62 Million. PSAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.75, offering almost -57.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.89% since then. We note from Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 Million.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PSAC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC): Trading Information

Although PSAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.10 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.0846 over the last five days. On the other hand, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day (s).

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. shares, and 34.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.7%. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Karpus Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.32% of the shares, which is about 4.23 Million shares worth $42.26 Million.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, with 4.03% or 1.19 Million shares worth $11.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 100000 shares worth $1Million, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund held roughly 67.72 Thousand shares worth around $677.15 Thousand, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.