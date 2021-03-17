In the last trading session, 1,566,015 shares of the Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $73, and it changed around -$0.47 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.42 Billion. BMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.8, offering almost -16.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.19% since then. We note from Bumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.65 Million.

Bumble Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BMBL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bumble Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.1, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMBL is forecast to be at a low of $52 and a high of $82. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bumble Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 407.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.