In the last trading session, 1,300,198 shares of the Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.32, and it changed around -$5.11 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.18 Billion. API currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.96, offering almost -84.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.08% since then. We note from Agora, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.9 Million.

Agora, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended API as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Agora, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API): Trading Information

Although API has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $68.00 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.0456 over the last five days. On the other hand, Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is -0.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 24.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that API is forecast to be at a low of $64.98 and a high of $83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agora, Inc. (API) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Agora, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -56.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.7% per year for the next five years.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Agora, Inc. shares, and 19.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.19%. Agora, Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Coatue Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.16% of the shares, which is about 10.07 Million shares worth $398.37 Million.

SIG China Investments Master Fund III, LLLP, with 10.22% or 8.46 Million shares worth $334.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2466647 shares worth $139.34 Million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $58.55 Million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.