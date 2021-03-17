In the last trading session, 1,604,648 shares of the Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.8, and it changed around -$0.55 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.8 Billion. AFRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.9, offering almost -81.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $70.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.3% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.21 Million.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $136, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 68.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $108 and a high of $160. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +98.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Biggest Investors

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 154200 shares worth $15.36 Million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 122.2 Thousand shares worth around $12.17 Million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.