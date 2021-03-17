In the last trading session, 2,688,308 shares of the ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.25, and it changed around $4.24 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24 Billion. ADCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.59, offering almost -93.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.46% since then. We note from ADC Therapeutics SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 175.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 227.74 Million.

ADC Therapeutics SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ADCT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT): Trading Information

Instantly ADCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.82 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.1333 over the last five days. On the other hand, ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADCT is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +91.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ADC Therapeutics SA earnings are expected to increase by 5.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -14.8% per year for the next five years.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.05% of ADC Therapeutics SA shares, and 37.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.31%. ADC Therapeutics SA stock is held by 61 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10% of the shares, which is about 7.76 Million shares worth $248.45 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 8.71% or 6.76 Million shares worth $216.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1385923 shares worth $39.6 Million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 1.08 Million shares worth around $34.41 Million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.