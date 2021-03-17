In the last trading session, 1,239,601 shares of the Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.11, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $301.1 Million. ACTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.09, offering almost -48.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.92% since then. We note from Acacia Research Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 775.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Acacia Research Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ACTG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Acacia Research Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG): Trading Information

Although ACTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.90- on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.0643 over the last five days. On the other hand, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACTG is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.9%. Acacia Research Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 83.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.02% of Acacia Research Corporation shares, and 67.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.73%. Acacia Research Corporation stock is held by 116 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.72% of the shares, which is about 2.82 Million shares worth $11.11 Million.

Invesco Ltd., with 5.19% or 2.56 Million shares worth $10.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2500000 shares worth $7.88 Million, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.4 Million shares worth around $8.84 Million, which represents about 4.86% of the total shares outstanding.