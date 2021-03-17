In today’s recent session, 11,052,784 shares of the AbbVie Inc.(NYSE:ABBV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $104.83, and it changed around -$6.01 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.38 Billion. ABBV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $113.41, offering almost -8.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.33% since then. We note from AbbVie Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7Million.

AbbVie Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ABBV as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AbbVie Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.8 for the current quarter.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV): Trading Information Today

Although ABBV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $111.0 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0301 over the last five days. On the other hand, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $122.49, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABBV is forecast to be at a low of $97 and a high of $140. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) projections and forecasts

AbbVie Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +22.49 percent over the past six months and at a 18.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +15.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.81 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect AbbVie Inc. to make $13.54 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.62 Billion and $10.08 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.8%. AbbVie Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -48.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.77% per year for the next five years.

ABBV Dividend Yield

AbbVie Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 – May 03, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was $5.2. It is important to note, however, that the 4.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.15% per year.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.1% of AbbVie Inc. shares, and 70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.07%. AbbVie Inc. stock is held by 2979 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.07% of the shares, which is about 142.56 Million shares worth $15.28 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.05% or 124.42 Million shares worth $13.33 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 49764414 shares worth $5.33 Billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 35.38 Million shares worth around $3.79 Billion, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.