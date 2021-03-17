In the last trading session, 1,160,582 shares of the 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.69, and it changed around -$0.72 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.79 Billion. TWOU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.74, offering almost -58.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.46% since then. We note from 2U, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 Million.

2U, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TWOU as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 2U, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU): Trading Information

Although TWOU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.83 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0167 over the last five days. On the other hand, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.72 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 57.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWOU is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +96.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

2U, Inc. (TWOU) projections and forecasts

2U, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.27 percent over the past six months and at a -64.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +39.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect 2U, Inc. to make $227.42 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $173.75 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.6%. 2U, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.27% of 2U, Inc. shares, and 107.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.35%. 2U, Inc. stock is held by 333 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.92% of the shares, which is about 13.26 Million shares worth $530.6 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 8.48% or 6.27 Million shares worth $250.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 8001808 shares worth $327.27 Million, making up 10.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund held roughly 2.3 Million shares worth around $91.85 Million, which represents about 3.1% of the total shares outstanding.