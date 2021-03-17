In the last trading session, 1,065,975 shares of the 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were traded, and its beta was 0.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.84, and it changed around -$0.55 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.5 Billion. VNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.45, offering almost -31.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.4% since then. We note from 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 Million.

21Vianet Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VNET as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.75 for the current quarter.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET): Trading Information

Although VNET has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $36.00 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0003 over the last five days. On the other hand, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day (s).

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.7%. 21Vianet Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares, and 76.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.78%. 21Vianet Group, Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.74% of the shares, which is about 6.06 Million shares worth $210.1 Million.

FIL LTD, with 4.6% or 4.86 Million shares worth $168.44 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Global X Fds-Global X Cloud Computing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1246091 shares worth $28.61 Million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Cloud Computing ETF held roughly 1.24 Million shares worth around $46.66 Million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.