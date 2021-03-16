In the last trading session, 7,155,301 shares of the Yalla Group Limited(NYSE:YALA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.55, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37 Billion. YALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.35, offering almost -75.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.42% since then. We note from Yalla Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 Million.

Yalla Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YALA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YALA is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yalla Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 397.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Yalla Group Limited shares, and 12.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.1%. Yalla Group Limited stock is held by 23 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 350Thousand shares worth $5.02 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 0.18% or 219.3 Thousand shares worth $3.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.