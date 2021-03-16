In the last trading session, 17,048,767 shares of the Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:EYES) were traded, and its beta was 3.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.89, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $345.65 Million. EYES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20, offering almost -34.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.37% since then. We note from Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 211.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.1 Million.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EYES as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES): Trading Information

Although EYES has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.00 on Tuesday, Mar 09 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.2651 over the last five days. On the other hand, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) is 4.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 150.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -32.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EYES is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -32.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. to make $240Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $472Million and $497Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -51.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.3%. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.09% of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. shares, and 32.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.31%. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.75% of the shares, which is about 405.7 Thousand shares worth $758.66 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.31% or 72.24 Thousand shares worth $135.1 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 236310 shares worth $441.9 Thousand, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 128.86 Thousand shares worth around $240.96 Thousand, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.