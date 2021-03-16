In the last trading session, 1,118,723 shares of the Cloopen Group Holding Limited(NYSE:RAAS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.9, and it changed around $1.03 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.86 Billion. RAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59, offering almost -229.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.06% since then. We note from Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 Million.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RAAS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAAS is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cloopen Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -28.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.