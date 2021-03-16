In the last trading session, 2,480,262 shares of the Washington Prime Group Inc.(NYSE:WPG) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.6 Million. WPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.55, offering almost -457.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.35% since then. We note from Washington Prime Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 Million.

Washington Prime Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WPG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Washington Prime Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.07 for the current quarter.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG): Trading Information

Instantly WPG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.72- on Tuesday, Mar 09 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.7308 over the last five days. On the other hand, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is -0.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 153.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WPG is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.53 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Washington Prime Group Inc. to make $124.19 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $170.02 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.5%. Washington Prime Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -112.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, and 55.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.86%. Washington Prime Group Inc. stock is held by 212 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 1.9 Million shares worth $12.36 Million.

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., with 0.62% or 1.16 Million shares worth $7.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 920256 shares worth $4.85 Million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 564.97 Thousand shares worth around $5.19 Million, which represents about 0.3% of the total shares outstanding.