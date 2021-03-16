In the last trading session, 4,416,081 shares of the Vislink Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:VISL) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.59, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.85 Million. VISL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.94, offering almost -149.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.27% since then. We note from Vislink Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.92 Million.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VISL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vislink Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL): Trading Information

Instantly VISL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.76- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.1967 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1571.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VISL is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1571.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1571.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vislink Technologies, Inc. to make $9.42 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.34 Million and $14.22 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vislink Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Vislink Technologies, Inc. shares, and 6.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.34%. Vislink Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 259.75 Thousand shares worth $342.87 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.72% or 197.23 Thousand shares worth $260.34 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 189934 shares worth $250.71 Thousand, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9.37 Thousand shares worth around $21.73 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.