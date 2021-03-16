In today’s recent session, 2,460,060 shares of the Unity Software Inc.(NYSE:U) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $112.43, and it changed around $2.76 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.89 Billion. U at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.94, offering almost -55.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.09% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.18 Million.

Unity Software Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended U as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Unity Software Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that U is forecast to be at a low of $75 and a high of $175. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Unity Software Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26% per year for the next five years.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.25% of Unity Software Inc. shares, and 61.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.98%. Unity Software Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.99% of the shares, which is about 43.3 Million shares worth $6.65 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 12.17% or 32.96 Million shares worth $5.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan Developing World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2303783 shares worth $353.56 Million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 1.81 Million shares worth around $270.91 Million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.