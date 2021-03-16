In today’s recent session, 9,598,978 shares of the Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRCH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $342.03 Million. TRCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.83, offering almost -102.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 91.21% since then. We note from Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.86 Million.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TRCH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH): Trading Information Today

Although TRCH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.34- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.0607 over the last five days. On the other hand, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) is -0.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRCH is forecast to be at a low of $2.7 and a high of $2.7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85Million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. to make $45Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $311Million and $237Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -72.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -81%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.1%. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -58.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.53% of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares, and 14.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.81%. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.12% of the shares, which is about 3.03 Million shares worth $2.12 Million.

AMG National Trust Bank, with 0.98% or 1.4 Million shares worth $979.9 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2181856 shares worth $1.53 Million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 762.45 Thousand shares worth around $533.72 Thousand, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.