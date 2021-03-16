In today’s recent session, 6,305,261 shares of the TherapeuticsMD, Inc.(NASDAQ:TXMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $628.28 Million. TXMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -67.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.17% since then. We note from TherapeuticsMD, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.57 Million.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TXMD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD): Trading Information Today

Although TXMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.7 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.2059 over the last five days. On the other hand, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 174.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXMD is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +265.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 82.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) projections and forecasts

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +22.96 percent over the past six months and at a -44.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +52.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.31 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. to make $24Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $12.25 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.3%. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.6% per year for the next five years.