In the last trading session, 2,088,462 shares of the The9 Limited(NASDAQ:NCTY) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.99, and it changed around $1.37 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $644.55 Million. NCTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.2, offering almost -43.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.71% since then. We note from The9 Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 Million.

The9 Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NCTY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The9 Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The9 Limited (NCTY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.1%. The9 Limited earnings are expected to increase by 95.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.71% of The9 Limited shares, and 4.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.35%. The9 Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 50.2 Thousand shares worth $177.71 Thousand.

Paloma Partners Management Co, with 0.06% or 37.52 Thousand shares worth $132.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.