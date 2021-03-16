In today’s recent session, 1,549,404 shares of the Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.2, and it changed around -$2.19 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.55 Million. TKAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.3, offering almost -50% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 87.74% since then. We note from Takung Art Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 775.94 Million.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TKAT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Takung Art Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT): Trading Information Today

Although TKAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -26.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.30- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.56% year-to-date, but still up 1.3936 over the last five days. On the other hand, Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) is 1.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -83.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TKAT is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -83.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Takung Art Co., Ltd. to make $5.66 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.8%. Takung Art Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 46.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.02% of Takung Art Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.89%. Takung Art Co., Ltd. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 20.75 Thousand shares worth $30.7 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.11% or 12.8 Thousand shares worth $18.94 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.