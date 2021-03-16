In the last trading session, 2,684,598 shares of the Sumo Logic, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUMO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.97, and it changed around -$0.02 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.25 Billion. SUMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.37, offering almost -111.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.94% since then. We note from Sumo Logic, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Sumo Logic, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SUMO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sumo Logic, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUMO is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sumo Logic, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -92.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.49% of Sumo Logic, Inc. shares, and 60.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.34%. Sumo Logic, Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Greylock XIII GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 18.02% of the shares, which is about 18.44 Million shares worth $527.1 Million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with 6.3% or 6.45 Million shares worth $184.28 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1613788 shares worth $46.12 Million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $20.65 Million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.