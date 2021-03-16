In the last trading session, 2,505,275 shares of the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.(NYSE:STPK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.24, and it changed around -$1.19 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.64 Billion. STPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.49, offering almost -50.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.96% since then. We note from Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 Million.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended STPK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 95.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STPK is forecast to be at a low of $67 and a high of $67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +95.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 95.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Biggest Investors

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 6.24% or 2.39 Million shares worth $48.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1308399 shares worth $26.77 Million, making up 3.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth held roughly 952.09 Thousand shares worth around $25.8 Million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.