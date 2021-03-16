In today’s recent session, 3,772,082 shares of the Medigus Ltd.(NASDAQ:MDGS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.04 Million. MDGS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.15, offering almost -102.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.32% since then. We note from Medigus Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 Million.

Medigus Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MDGS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS): Trading Information Today

Instantly MDGS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.69- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.0901 over the last five days. On the other hand, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 108.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 32.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $158.61, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6144.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDGS is forecast to be at a low of $158.61 and a high of $158.61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +6144.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6144.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Medigus Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.82% of Medigus Ltd. shares, and 10.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.26%. Medigus Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Warberg Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 13Thousand shares worth $24.83 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.05% or 10.92 Thousand shares worth $20.86 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.