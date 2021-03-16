In today’s recent session, 147,000,000 shares of the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.(NYSE:CANF) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.1, and it changed around $1.06 or 0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.91 Million. CANF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.38, offering almost -41.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.9% since then. We note from Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 464Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CANF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF): Trading Information Today

Instantly CANF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 51.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.39- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.71% year-to-date, but still up 0.5761 over the last five days. On the other hand, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 335.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 316.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 61.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANF is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +61.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 61.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. to make $500Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.15 Million and $192Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -82.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 160.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 61.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares, and 6.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.6%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.7% of the shares, which is about 118.89 Thousand shares worth $211.63 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.44% or 74.05 Thousand shares worth $131.81 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.