In the last trading session, 2,120,897 shares of the Seneca Biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNCA) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.81 Million. SNCA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.2, offering almost -41.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.74% since then. We note from Seneca Biopharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 Million.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SNCA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA): Trading Information

Instantly SNCA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.629 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.76% year-to-date, but still up 0.3025 over the last five days. On the other hand, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 510.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 116.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $520, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33448.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNCA is forecast to be at a low of $520 and a high of $520. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33448.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33448.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Seneca Biopharma, Inc. to make $253Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3Million and $8Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at 0%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3062.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.8%. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 41.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. shares, and 10.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.58%. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 167.51 Thousand shares worth $147.41 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.71% or 123.56 Thousand shares worth $108.73 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8277 shares worth $7.28 Thousand, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.32 Thousand shares worth around $4.88 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.