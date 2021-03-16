In today’s recent session, 4,532,895 shares of the Safe-T Group Ltd(NASDAQ:SFET) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.09 Million. SFET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.25, offering almost -168.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.04% since then. We note from Safe-T Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Safe-T Group Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SFET as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET): Trading Information Today

Although SFET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.84 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.0874 over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 115.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 90.25 day(s).

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Safe-T Group Ltd earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares, and 0.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.54%. Safe-T Group Ltd stock is held by 7 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 43.75 Thousand shares worth $62.13 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.1% or 24.88 Thousand shares worth $35.33 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.