In today’s recent session, 1,462,933 shares of the Recon Technology, Ltd.(NASDAQ:RCON) have been traded, and its beta is 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.64, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.76 Million. RCON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -52.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.4% since then. We note from Recon Technology, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 576.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

Recon Technology, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology, Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON): Trading Information Today

Instantly RCON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.75- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 4%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.3383 over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 649.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 390.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 174.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCON is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +174.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 174.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.6%. Recon Technology, Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 35.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.06% of Recon Technology, Ltd. shares, and 1.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.49%. Recon Technology, Ltd. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 61.96 Thousand shares worth $91.07 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.09% or 16.08 Thousand shares worth $23.64 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.