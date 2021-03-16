In today’s recent session, 7,680,902 shares of the PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.61, and it changed around $0.6 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.6 Million. PHAS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -48.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.6% since then. We note from PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 436.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.18 Million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PHAS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS): Trading Information Today

Instantly PHAS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.75- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.2425 over the last five days. On the other hand, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 182% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHAS is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +290.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 73.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) projections and forecasts

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +26.5 percent over the past six months and at a -35.1% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -38.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $150Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.21 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -93.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -46.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.18% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 68.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.39%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 22.62% of the shares, which is about 6.64 Million shares worth $22.32 Million.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., with 5.47% or 1.61 Million shares worth $5.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Healthcare Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 549547 shares worth $1.5 Million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 413.3 Thousand shares worth around $1.39 Million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.