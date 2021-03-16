In the last trading session, 13,681,041 shares of the Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $265.01 Million. ONTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.93, offering almost -72.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.04% since then. We note from Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.52 Million.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ONTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX): Trading Information

Instantly ONTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.2 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.4% year-to-date, but still up 0.1261 over the last five days. On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 87.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONTX is forecast to be at a low of $2.1 and a high of $2.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +87.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 87.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to make $60Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $150Million and $56Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.9%. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 11.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.28%. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4% of the shares, which is about 8.26 Million shares worth $3.85 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.62% or 1.29 Million shares worth $600.05 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5849848 shares worth $2.72 Million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.15 Million shares worth around $999.22 Thousand, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.