In the last trading session, 7,293,364 shares of the NLS Pharmaceutics AG(NASDAQ:NLSP) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.88, and it changed around -$0.97 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.54 Million. NLSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.35, offering almost -50.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.79% since then. We note from NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 Million.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NLSP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 104.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLSP is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +145.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. NLS Pharmaceutics AG earnings are expected to decrease by -5.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.