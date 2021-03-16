In the last trading session, 73,925,887 shares of the Naked Brand Group Limited(NASDAQ:NAKD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $473.38 Million. NAKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.4, offering almost -243.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.0661, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.32% since then. We note from Naked Brand Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 94.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.56 Million.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NAKD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD): Trading Information

Although NAKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.11 on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0148 over the last five days. On the other hand, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.5%. Naked Brand Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 58% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.4% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares, and 0.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.82%. Naked Brand Group Limited stock is held by 10 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.1% of the shares, which is about 493.07 Thousand shares worth $94.67 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.03% or 153.76 Thousand shares worth $29.52 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.