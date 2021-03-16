In today’s recent session, 2,244,822 shares of the Murphy Oil Corporation(NYSE:MUR) have been traded, and its beta is 3.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.78, and it changed around -$1.28 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.83 Billion. MUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.53, offering almost -9.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.04% since then. We note from Murphy Oil Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 Million.

Murphy Oil Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended MUR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR): Trading Information Today

Although MUR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.37 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.54% year-to-date, but still up 0.0239 over the last five days. On the other hand, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.85, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MUR is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) projections and forecasts

Murphy Oil Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +100 percent over the past six months and at a -68.8% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $478.06 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Murphy Oil Corporation to make $515.62 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1Billion and $395.43 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.5%. Murphy Oil Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 45.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.49% per year for the next five years.

MUR Dividend Yield

Murphy Oil Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.5. It is important to note, however, that the 2.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.66% per year.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.38% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares, and 83.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.75%. Murphy Oil Corporation stock is held by 365 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.48% of the shares, which is about 20.71 Million shares worth $250.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.91% or 13.68 Million shares worth $165.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 11990523 shares worth $92.57 Million, making up 7.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.01 Million shares worth around $48.48 Million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.